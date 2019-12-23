All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 7107 NORWALK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
7107 NORWALK STREET
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

7107 NORWALK STREET

7107 Norwalk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pimmit Hills
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7107 Norwalk Street, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** Close to EVERYTHING ** MUST SEE ** Open floor plan ** Well maintained home with many upgrades ** Renovated kitchen ** Owner's suite w/full bath ** Lower level: Rec Room w/Bar ** Large BR w/walk-in closet ** Plus bonus room ** Separate entrance ** Freshly painted throughout and sparkling clean! ** Large backyard with HUGE deck perfect for entertaining ** Close to shopping: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & Tysons Corner ** Commuter's Dream: Minutes to METRO, 66 & 495 ** Walk to Lemon Road Elementary School ** Welcome home! ** Immediate Availability at a great price **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have any available units?
7107 NORWALK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 7107 NORWALK STREET have?
Some of 7107 NORWALK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 NORWALK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7107 NORWALK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 NORWALK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7107 NORWALK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET offer parking?
No, 7107 NORWALK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 NORWALK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have a pool?
No, 7107 NORWALK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7107 NORWALK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 NORWALK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 NORWALK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 NORWALK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pimmit Hills 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPimmit Hills Apartments with Balconies
Pimmit Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPimmit Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pimmit Hills Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VACalverton, MDCloverly, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University