7107 NORWALK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

** Close to EVERYTHING ** MUST SEE ** Open floor plan ** Well maintained home with many upgrades ** Renovated kitchen ** Owner's suite w/full bath ** Lower level: Rec Room w/Bar ** Large BR w/walk-in closet ** Plus bonus room ** Separate entrance ** Freshly painted throughout and sparkling clean! ** Large backyard with HUGE deck perfect for entertaining ** Close to shopping: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & Tysons Corner ** Commuter's Dream: Minutes to METRO, 66 & 495 ** Walk to Lemon Road Elementary School ** Welcome home! ** Immediate Availability at a great price **