2009 Friendship Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, well cared for split lvl w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! - Spacious, well cared-for, split level with gorgeous hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, and screen porch with ceiling fan * McLean Schools * Large country kitchen with breakfast area * At-grade 5th bedroom, workshop room with built-ins, separate laundry room * Finished Crawl Space for Storage * 1-car garage and 2 driveways! Easy access to I-66, I-495, & Rte 7 * Professional Lawn Service Included. No Smoking/ No Pets. 2-year lease preferred.



Available November 13, 2014

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security deposit: $3375

Application fee: $50



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $$124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.

For information and showings call Rob at 703 307 5091

or email Robert@peakeinc.com with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

6842 Elm St., Suite 303

McLean, VA 22101

Office: (703) 448-0212



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE4868956)