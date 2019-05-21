All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2009 Friendship Ln

2009 Friendship Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Friendship Lane, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, well cared for split lvl w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! - Spacious, well cared-for, split level with gorgeous hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, and screen porch with ceiling fan * McLean Schools * Large country kitchen with breakfast area * At-grade 5th bedroom, workshop room with built-ins, separate laundry room * Finished Crawl Space for Storage * 1-car garage and 2 driveways! Easy access to I-66, I-495, & Rte 7 * Professional Lawn Service Included. No Smoking/ No Pets. 2-year lease preferred.

Available November 13, 2014
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $3375
Application fee: $50

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $$124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.
For information and showings call Rob at 703 307 5091
or email Robert@peakeinc.com with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
6842 Elm St., Suite 303
McLean, VA 22101
Office: (703) 448-0212

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4868956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Friendship Ln have any available units?
2009 Friendship Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 2009 Friendship Ln have?
Some of 2009 Friendship Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Friendship Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Friendship Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Friendship Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Friendship Ln offers parking.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln have a pool?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln have accessible units?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Friendship Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Friendship Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
