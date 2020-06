Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

House Beautiful home for Rent! Available now, move in ready, close to 1500 sq feet on two levels. Renovated gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, TV and surround speaker system in family room will remain in home for use, walk out lower level rec room, deck and spacious yard. Home located in terrific location. Owner is looking for at least a 2 yr lease. No pets and no smoking in the unit.