1738 ANDERSON ROAD

***LANDLORD HAS ACCEPTED A TENANT AND WILL BE SIGNING LEASE SHORTLY*** Within walking distance to Mclean metrostation. Spacious Studio Basement apartment in convenient location near Tysons, 495, and Rt 7. Full Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances. Large closet/storage room. Dual private entrances. Freshly painted. Washer and dryer in the unit. Parking on street. All Utilities Included in rent as well as Cable and Internet. Renter to bring own router. Couple blocks to Safeway and gas station. Rental is for basement only, upper level occupied by landlord. Available now!