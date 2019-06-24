All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Pimmit Hills, VA
1738 ANDERSON ROAD
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:34 PM

1738 ANDERSON ROAD

1738 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
***LANDLORD HAS ACCEPTED A TENANT AND WILL BE SIGNING LEASE SHORTLY*** Within walking distance to Mclean metrostation. Spacious Studio Basement apartment in convenient location near Tysons, 495, and Rt 7. Full Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances. Large closet/storage room. Dual private entrances. Freshly painted. Washer and dryer in the unit. Parking on street. All Utilities Included in rent as well as Cable and Internet. Renter to bring own router. Couple blocks to Safeway and gas station. Rental is for basement only, upper level occupied by landlord. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have any available units?
1738 ANDERSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have?
Some of 1738 ANDERSON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 ANDERSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1738 ANDERSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 ANDERSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD offer parking?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 ANDERSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 ANDERSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
