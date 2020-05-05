All apartments in Occoquan
Last updated May 5 2020

455 FORTRESS WAY

455 Fortress Way · No Longer Available
Location

455 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Very nicely updated and maintained home in prime location* Beautiful hardwood floors on main level* Light and bright throughout* 2 wood burning fireplaces* Kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite, large pantry and breakfast area for small table, etc* Private and cozy deck looking out onto park like setting* Wonderful 2nd level landing with fireplace that could be a den or office* Walk into Historic Occoquan with it's many restaurants, shops, parks and waterfront* Sought after community has a clubhouse and community pool* Great commuting options include mins to I-95, VRE, Commuter lot and 15-20 mins to Metro* This property is exceptional and unique!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have any available units?
455 FORTRESS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 455 FORTRESS WAY have?
Some of 455 FORTRESS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 FORTRESS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
455 FORTRESS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 FORTRESS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY offer parking?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 455 FORTRESS WAY has a pool.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have accessible units?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 FORTRESS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 FORTRESS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

