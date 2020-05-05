455 FORTRESS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Very nicely updated and maintained home in prime location* Beautiful hardwood floors on main level* Light and bright throughout* 2 wood burning fireplaces* Kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite, large pantry and breakfast area for small table, etc* Private and cozy deck looking out onto park like setting* Wonderful 2nd level landing with fireplace that could be a den or office* Walk into Historic Occoquan with it's many restaurants, shops, parks and waterfront* Sought after community has a clubhouse and community pool* Great commuting options include mins to I-95, VRE, Commuter lot and 15-20 mins to Metro* This property is exceptional and unique!