3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Charming 3 Level 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths townhouse in super convenient location!! Short distance to Vienna Metro, Pan Am Shopping Center, Mosaic District and a variety of restaurants and retail stores. Also easy access to I-66, Rt 29, Rt 50 and I-495. New carpet for the whole townhouse and New refrigerator for the kitchen. Other updates includes new Water Heater (2018), new HVAC system with Nest Thermostat (2018), new Dryer(2018), washer (2014), and double pane windows (2013). There is also a large deck and fenced yard for outdoor entertaining as well as a shed for extra storage. Owner will consider small pet with deposit and pet rent. Available September 1st.