Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT

3013 Hickory Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Hickory Grove Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Charming 3 Level 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths townhouse in super convenient location!! Short distance to Vienna Metro, Pan Am Shopping Center, Mosaic District and a variety of restaurants and retail stores. Also easy access to I-66, Rt 29, Rt 50 and I-495. New carpet for the whole townhouse and New refrigerator for the kitchen. Other updates includes new Water Heater (2018), new HVAC system with Nest Thermostat (2018), new Dryer(2018), washer (2014), and double pane windows (2013). There is also a large deck and fenced yard for outdoor entertaining as well as a shed for extra storage. Owner will consider small pet with deposit and pet rent. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have any available units?
3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have?
Some of 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT offer parking?
No, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 HICKORY GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
