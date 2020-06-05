All apartments in Oakton
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:55 AM

9912 FINIAN COURT

9912 Finian Court · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Finian Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
LOVELY END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING ROOM. LARGE REC/MEDIA ROOM. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM W/JETTED TUB. BRAND NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL. PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED. FENCED YARD WITH SLATE PATIO AND SHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have any available units?
9912 FINIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9912 FINIAN COURT have?
Some of 9912 FINIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 FINIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9912 FINIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 FINIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9912 FINIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 9912 FINIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9912 FINIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 9912 FINIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9912 FINIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 FINIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
