LOVELY END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING ROOM. LARGE REC/MEDIA ROOM. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM W/JETTED TUB. BRAND NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL. PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED. FENCED YARD WITH SLATE PATIO AND SHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9912 FINIAN COURT have any available units?
9912 FINIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9912 FINIAN COURT have?
Some of 9912 FINIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 FINIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9912 FINIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.