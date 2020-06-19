9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Available is this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Vienna VA..This home tucked away in a park like atmosphere, just got an updated kitchen, has a dining room with a step down living room that leads out to a rear fenced in patio area, and backs up to woods. Across the street is a large green area park with tennis courts. Fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting. Two assigned spots and plenty of guest parking on the street. .Enjoy that highly desired home town community feeling of Vienna VA with over 50 restaurants, and so much more. Centered between several large parks with fitness/bike trails, and more than enough choices for outdoor activities. Close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Easy access to all major routes. 30 minutes into DC. 20 Minutes to Dulles Airport. .Pets accepted on a case by case basis.