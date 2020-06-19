All apartments in Oakton
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT

9824 Oakdale Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Oakdale Woods Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Available is this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Vienna VA..This home tucked away in a park like atmosphere, just got an updated kitchen, has a dining room with a step down living room that leads out to a rear fenced in patio area, and backs up to woods. Across the street is a large green area park with tennis courts. Fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting. Two assigned spots and plenty of guest parking on the street. .Enjoy that highly desired home town community feeling of Vienna VA with over 50 restaurants, and so much more. Centered between several large parks with fitness/bike trails, and more than enough choices for outdoor activities. Close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Easy access to all major routes. 30 minutes into DC. 20 Minutes to Dulles Airport. .Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have any available units?
9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have?
Some of 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT offer parking?
No, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 OAKDALE WOODS COURT has units with dishwashers.
