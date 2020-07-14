9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD

Amenities

Metro location meets SFH 22031! Oakton at your finger tips or to the right, Fairfax! Fully available this newest & FIRST TIME RENTAL offering of a SFH BRICK RAMBLER + WOOD FLOORING + GAS FIREPLACE/WO-BASEMENT in 22031 + Owner's pride is clearly visible! LOCATION is a 10+...Please park in that coveted spacious parking driveway when you go to tour! Renovation updates includes chef-like gourmet kitchen! Stainless with top of the line appliances! THE STAR in this listing will capture you when you tour this NEWLY REMODELED Lower Level finished basement/space/s! It is ready for your definition for your lifestyle/creativity. FULL DAYLIGHT! FULL BATH + WASHER DRYER, more! No shortage on storage + Rear Walkout to that .78 flat lot for a SUNDAY ball game or family style barbecue! ENJOY this Nicely landscaped flat yard with slate-wrap around steps to the front yard! Well manicured lawn for those outdoor extra-curricular activities! So many features like a spacious out- door entertainment deck off the sun-room/extra living space! The sun-room could be your office or yoga studio! Or family room! To many to list, let your creativity define the spaces! YES, Near METRO, Elementary School, and shopping! It truly is a gem coming to market that HOSTS over a TOTAL of 2600 SQFT! Let's talk!