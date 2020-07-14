All apartments in Oakton
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD

9743 Five Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

9743 Five Oaks Road, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Metro location meets SFH 22031! Oakton at your finger tips or to the right, Fairfax! Fully available this newest & FIRST TIME RENTAL offering of a SFH BRICK RAMBLER + WOOD FLOORING + GAS FIREPLACE/WO-BASEMENT in 22031 + Owner's pride is clearly visible! LOCATION is a 10+...Please park in that coveted spacious parking driveway when you go to tour! Renovation updates includes chef-like gourmet kitchen! Stainless with top of the line appliances! THE STAR in this listing will capture you when you tour this NEWLY REMODELED Lower Level finished basement/space/s! It is ready for your definition for your lifestyle/creativity. FULL DAYLIGHT! FULL BATH + WASHER DRYER, more! No shortage on storage + Rear Walkout to that .78 flat lot for a SUNDAY ball game or family style barbecue! ENJOY this Nicely landscaped flat yard with slate-wrap around steps to the front yard! Well manicured lawn for those outdoor extra-curricular activities! So many features like a spacious out- door entertainment deck off the sun-room/extra living space! The sun-room could be your office or yoga studio! Or family room! To many to list, let your creativity define the spaces! YES, Near METRO, Elementary School, and shopping! It truly is a gem coming to market that HOSTS over a TOTAL of 2600 SQFT! Let's talk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have any available units?
9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have?
Some of 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9743 FIVE OAKS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
