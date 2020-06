Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388



Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg. Less than 1 mile walking distance to Vienna Metro. Que buses are 2 minutes walking distance.



Wooden floor on living and dining area. Spacious and lots of closet area. In house laundry in separate washer and dryer room with additional room for storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74388

