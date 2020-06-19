All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

9707 KINGS CROWN COURT

9707 Kings Crown Court · No Longer Available
Location

9707 Kings Crown Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great location! Great Price! Quick move in! Beautiful renovated Like NEW spacious 2BR 2BA condo on top floor. Rent includes heat, ac and hot and cold water! Kitchen includes NEW Stainless steel appliances , NEW beautiful granite counters with backsplash, NEW White Cabinets. Renovated Bathrooms include NEW Vanities, Flooring and Fixtures. NEW Wall to Wall Carpet throughout, NEW Interior Paint and Lighting! Kitchen has a pass through to the separate dining room. Huge Bright Living Room with sliding door to porch! Bedrooms are LARGE! Full size washer and dryer in laundry closet. Ceramic tile foyer! Community outdoor pool and club house . Excellent Location for Shopping, Restaurants, Commuter Routes. Minutes to Vienna Metro, I66, Rt 50, Rt 29. Two resident parking passes and one guest pass. There are ALOT of parking spaces for easy parking! No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have any available units?
9707 KINGS CROWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have?
Some of 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9707 KINGS CROWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT offers parking.
Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT has a pool.
Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9707 KINGS CROWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
