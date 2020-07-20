All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE

9693 Scotch Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9693 Scotch Haven Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!1 street away from Vienna Metro, Nottoway Park and 5 minutes drive from I-66! This immaculate 3LVL townhouse offers 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 updated bathrooms, walk out lower level w/cozy wood burning fireplace and fenced patio w/raised deck & low maintenance landscaping. Two assigned spaces at your front door and additional ample visitor parking. Updated kitchen w/granite and hardwood floors throughout main floor . Pets welcome on a case by case. Available for move in starting March 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University