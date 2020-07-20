9693 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!1 street away from Vienna Metro, Nottoway Park and 5 minutes drive from I-66! This immaculate 3LVL townhouse offers 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 updated bathrooms, walk out lower level w/cozy wood burning fireplace and fenced patio w/raised deck & low maintenance landscaping. Two assigned spaces at your front door and additional ample visitor parking. Updated kitchen w/granite and hardwood floors throughout main floor . Pets welcome on a case by case. Available for move in starting March 20th.