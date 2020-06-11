9604 BEL GLADE STREET

Amenities
Available for Immediate Occupancy.Classic Rambler Near Vienna Metro in very good condition. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Main Level includes Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3-Beds, and 1-Full Bath. Kitchen and Dining area on Main Level overlooks a massive Backyard. Finished walkout basement has separate entrance and lots of windows. Basement layout includes a large finished room that can be used as a Bedroom. There is also a Utility Room with washer/dryer, Rec Room and a Full Bath. Established Neighborhood with large beautiful trees. Pleasant walk to Vienna metro offers easy access to DC . Close to I- 66 and I-495. Enjoy nearby restaurants and local events while living in a peaceful space. Nearby Oak Mar Rec Center is Fairfax County~s best, with exercise equipment, indoor pool/sauna/hot tub, golf course , mini golf and classes for adults and children. Great schools: Mosby Woods Elementary, Thoreau/Jackson (for AAP) Middle Schools, Oakton High School.**COVID-19 Precautions during Tours/Showings to minimize the risk of spreading:**No Overlapping Tours/Showings at anytime** Please make sure that No one has signs of Fever or Respiratory Illness including Cough, Difficulty in Breathing or Shortness of Breath **No one had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19**No one traveled outside USA within the past 14 days****Please use your own Clorox Wipes or Hand Sanitizer before entering and wipe down anything you touch inside the property**