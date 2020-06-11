All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9604 BEL GLADE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9604 BEL GLADE STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

9604 BEL GLADE STREET

9604 Bel Glade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9604 Bel Glade Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Available for Immediate Occupancy.Classic Rambler Near Vienna Metro in very good condition. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Main Level includes Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3-Beds, and 1-Full Bath. Kitchen and Dining area on Main Level overlooks a massive Backyard. Finished walkout basement has separate entrance and lots of windows. Basement layout includes a large finished room that can be used as a Bedroom. There is also a Utility Room with washer/dryer, Rec Room and a Full Bath. Established Neighborhood with large beautiful trees. Pleasant walk to Vienna metro offers easy access to DC . Close to I- 66 and I-495. Enjoy nearby restaurants and local events while living in a peaceful space. Nearby Oak Mar Rec Center is Fairfax County~s best, with exercise equipment, indoor pool/sauna/hot tub, golf course , mini golf and classes for adults and children. Great schools: Mosby Woods Elementary, Thoreau/Jackson (for AAP) Middle Schools, Oakton High School.**COVID-19 Precautions during Tours/Showings to minimize the risk of spreading:**No Overlapping Tours/Showings at anytime** Please make sure that No one has signs of Fever or Respiratory Illness including Cough, Difficulty in Breathing or Shortness of Breath **No one had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19**No one traveled outside USA within the past 14 days****Please use your own Clorox Wipes or Hand Sanitizer before entering and wipe down anything you touch inside the property**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have any available units?
9604 BEL GLADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have?
Some of 9604 BEL GLADE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 BEL GLADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9604 BEL GLADE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 BEL GLADE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET offer parking?
No, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET has a pool.
Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 BEL GLADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9604 BEL GLADE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University