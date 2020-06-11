9604 BEL GLADE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna

Available for Immediate Occupancy.Classic Rambler Near Vienna Metro in very good condition. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Main Level includes Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3-Beds, and 1-Full Bath. Kitchen and Dining area on Main Level overlooks a massive Backyard. Finished walkout basement has separate entrance and lots of windows. Basement layout includes a large finished room that can be used as a Bedroom. There is also a Utility Room with washer/dryer, Rec Room and a Full Bath. Established Neighborhood with large beautiful trees. Pleasant walk to Vienna metro offers easy access to DC . Close to I- 66 and I-495. Enjoy nearby restaurants and local events while living in a peaceful space. Nearby Oak Mar Rec Center is Fairfax County~s best, with exercise equipment, indoor pool/sauna/hot tub, golf course , mini golf and classes for adults and children. Great schools: Mosby Woods Elementary, Thoreau/Jackson (for AAP) Middle Schools, Oakton High School.**COVID-19 Precautions during Tours/Showings to minimize the risk of spreading:**No Overlapping Tours/Showings at anytime** Please make sure that No one has signs of Fever or Respiratory Illness including Cough, Difficulty in Breathing or Shortness of Breath **No one had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19**No one traveled outside USA within the past 14 days****Please use your own Clorox Wipes or Hand Sanitizer before entering and wipe down anything you touch inside the property**