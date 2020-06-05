All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9585 Lindenbrook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9585 Lindenbrook St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

9585 Lindenbrook St

9585 Lindenbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9585 Lindenbrook Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific 2 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in Vienna - Renters Warehouse presents to you this terrific 3-level townhome with 2 large master suites, 3 1/2 baths, living room with doors to private patio, updated kitchen with island & table space, daylight rec room with fireplace, den & laundry/storage room. Extras include wood floors, built-ins, moldings, gracious entrance foyer, bay window & open floor plan. In private, wooded community, Walking distance to Vienna metro - 10 min walk. 10 mins from Merrifield town center and Fair oaks mall. Just 5 miles from Tysons corner. Pets on case by case basis, NON-refundable $250 fee per pet. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5393179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9585 Lindenbrook St have any available units?
9585 Lindenbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9585 Lindenbrook St have?
Some of 9585 Lindenbrook St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9585 Lindenbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
9585 Lindenbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9585 Lindenbrook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9585 Lindenbrook St is pet friendly.
Does 9585 Lindenbrook St offer parking?
No, 9585 Lindenbrook St does not offer parking.
Does 9585 Lindenbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9585 Lindenbrook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9585 Lindenbrook St have a pool?
No, 9585 Lindenbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 9585 Lindenbrook St have accessible units?
No, 9585 Lindenbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 9585 Lindenbrook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9585 Lindenbrook St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University