9585 Lindenbrook St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrific 2 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in Vienna - Renters Warehouse presents to you this terrific 3-level townhome with 2 large master suites, 3 1/2 baths, living room with doors to private patio, updated kitchen with island & table space, daylight rec room with fireplace, den & laundry/storage room. Extras include wood floors, built-ins, moldings, gracious entrance foyer, bay window & open floor plan. In private, wooded community, Walking distance to Vienna metro - 10 min walk. 10 mins from Merrifield town center and Fair oaks mall. Just 5 miles from Tysons corner. Pets on case by case basis, NON-refundable $250 fee per pet. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5393179)