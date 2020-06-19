All apartments in Oakton
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:01 AM

9555 PINE CLUSTER CIRCLE

9555 Pine Cluster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9555 Pine Cluster Circle, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VIENNA! 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH 1 HALF BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC; TOT LOT/PLAY AREA; CLOSE TO VIENNA METRO; NOTTOWAY PARK; VIENNA DOG PARK; MADISON HIGH SCH; BRICK FRONT 3-LVL COLONIAL - COZY FRONT PORCH - OPEN KITCHEN W/ ADJ BREAKFAST ROOM OPENING TO FAMILY RM W/ FP; DINING RM; LAUNDRY/MUD RM OFF KITCHEN; SUNNY OFFICE RM; FIN LOWER LVL W/ DEN AND UTILITY RM; FENCED BACKYARD. THE HOUSE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

