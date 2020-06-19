9555 PINE CLUSTER CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly dog park playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VIENNA! 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH 1 HALF BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC; TOT LOT/PLAY AREA; CLOSE TO VIENNA METRO; NOTTOWAY PARK; VIENNA DOG PARK; MADISON HIGH SCH; BRICK FRONT 3-LVL COLONIAL - COZY FRONT PORCH - OPEN KITCHEN W/ ADJ BREAKFAST ROOM OPENING TO FAMILY RM W/ FP; DINING RM; LAUNDRY/MUD RM OFF KITCHEN; SUNNY OFFICE RM; FIN LOWER LVL W/ DEN AND UTILITY RM; FENCED BACKYARD. THE HOUSE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE!