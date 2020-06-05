All apartments in Oakton
9506 POPLAR LEAF COURT

9506 Poplar Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

9506 Poplar Leaf Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! - Poplar Leaf Ct and Circle Woods Dr, Fairfax, VA - 5 min walk to Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Metro - Wont Last Long!!Due to COVID19, we are not conducting any in-person property visits until further notice. Please message for a link to the virtual tour of this property! - Available June 15, 2020, 4BR 3.5BA Townhouse- Literally 5 minutes walk to Metro Won't last long!!- Brand new community center with basketball court, gym, ping pong, pool table, etc FREE to use by residents of our neighborhood- 25 Minutes Metro Ride to DC!!- New Paint throughout the house!- Ample parking for visitors- Hard Wood Floors- 5 minutes walk to Vienna Fairfax Metro- 5 minutes from Safeway, Starbucks, MicroCenter, Pan Am Shopping Center, many Gas Stations- 2 minutes to US 66- 25 Minutes Drive to Washington Dulles IAD Airport- 25 Minutes Metro ride to DCA Ronald Reagan Airport- 1800 Sq. Ft. 3 Level Town House- 4 BR/3.5 BA renovated and upgraded interiors- 2 Cars designated parking in front of the house- Plenty, Plenty and Plenty of storage- Your own walk in Closet in each BR!!- Verizon FIOS available- Huge kitchen with Separate Dining Area- Lots and Lots of sunlight- Big and open backyard perfect for BBQ's- Big enough to host decent sized parties on the weekends- Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge included- Large Living and Dining Rooms- Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood- Swimming Pool during Summer, Tennis courts within the community at no extra charge- One Month Security Deposit Required along with the application. Application fee is non refundable- Strictly Smoke Free House- We are pet friendly as long as pets are not on the HOA/Insurance restricted breeds.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

