9506 POPLAR LEAF COURT

Amenities
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! - Poplar Leaf Ct and Circle Woods Dr, Fairfax, VA - 5 min walk to Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Metro - Wont Last Long!!Due to COVID19, we are not conducting any in-person property visits until further notice. Please message for a link to the virtual tour of this property! - Available June 15, 2020, 4BR 3.5BA Townhouse- Literally 5 minutes walk to Metro Won't last long!!- Brand new community center with basketball court, gym, ping pong, pool table, etc FREE to use by residents of our neighborhood- 25 Minutes Metro Ride to DC!!- New Paint throughout the house!- Ample parking for visitors- Hard Wood Floors- 5 minutes walk to Vienna Fairfax Metro- 5 minutes from Safeway, Starbucks, MicroCenter, Pan Am Shopping Center, many Gas Stations- 2 minutes to US 66- 25 Minutes Drive to Washington Dulles IAD Airport- 25 Minutes Metro ride to DCA Ronald Reagan Airport- 1800 Sq. Ft. 3 Level Town House- 4 BR/3.5 BA renovated and upgraded interiors- 2 Cars designated parking in front of the house- Plenty, Plenty and Plenty of storage- Your own walk in Closet in each BR!!- Verizon FIOS available- Huge kitchen with Separate Dining Area- Lots and Lots of sunlight- Big and open backyard perfect for BBQ's- Big enough to host decent sized parties on the weekends- Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge included- Large Living and Dining Rooms- Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood- Swimming Pool during Summer, Tennis courts within the community at no extra charge- One Month Security Deposit Required along with the application. Application fee is non refundable- Strictly Smoke Free House- We are pet friendly as long as pets are not on the HOA/Insurance restricted breeds.