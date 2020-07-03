9426 COLONADE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Don't miss out this newly renovated TH. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Vienna Metro, back to Nottoway Park. Expensive and beautiful baths, HW floor for main floor and all bedrooms, 2-side stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/ island & granite, SS appliances. MasterBA w/ multiple shower jets & separate tub. New roof & HVAC. Garden entry to large foyer. RecRm w/ fullBA; large & sunny LvRm w/ bay window and plantation shutters throughout. And office boast new carpet. New Carrier AC. New roof. Loaded with lots of upgrades and details like the beautiful hardwood staircase, solid wood kitchen cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, stone backsplash, plantation shutters, crown molding, unique bronze appliances, large Kohler sink, Boudreaux granite counter tops, double-sided stone fireplace. And much, much more. You'll love it!