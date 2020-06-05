3313 Willow Crescent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Looking for someone to take over our lease beginning around February 1st, but we are flexible. The lease ends on June 30th, but you will have the opportunity to renew the lease. Typically the price increases by 1% each year.



Water, electricity, gas, parking, and trash are included! Just pay for cable and internet, if you wish.



There is a community pool, open from around Memorial Day to around Labor Day. The community is pet friendly.



The apartment was renovated about a year ago, featuring new appliances in the kitchen, including a washer/dryer combo unit.



Please contact us if you have any questions