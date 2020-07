Amenities

Beautiful end unit located in the highly sought after community of Circle Woods in the heart of Fairfax. Light and bright layout offers 3 bedrooms and 3 and half baths. Open layout that is ideal for any size family! Rare end unit with a private fully fenced yard in a very quiet and serene setting! Lower level offers a full bath and access to the rear entrance. Ideal space for another bedroom area! walking distance to Vienna Metro with walking path. Hurry this is a rare find!