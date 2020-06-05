Rent Calculator
3042 Winter Pine Ct
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
3042 Winter Pine Ct
3042 Winter Pine Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3042 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA 22031
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Townhouse just blocks to Vienna Metro. Features new flooring, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, backs to woods, deck, patio, 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have any available units?
3042 Winter Pine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have?
Some of 3042 Winter Pine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 3042 Winter Pine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Winter Pine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Winter Pine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3042 Winter Pine Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Winter Pine Ct offers parking.
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 Winter Pine Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have a pool?
No, 3042 Winter Pine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have accessible units?
No, 3042 Winter Pine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Winter Pine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 Winter Pine Ct has units with dishwashers.
