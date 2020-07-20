All apartments in Oakton
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3030 BARDEN OAKS CT
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

3030 BARDEN OAKS CT

3030 Barden Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Barden Oaks Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful sunny end-unit in quiet community!!! Open kitchen with eat-in area overlooking family room with bay window and gas fireplace. Large living room & dining room. Tall ceilings, loads of windows. Many updates and upgrades, including new carpets on all three levels and freshly painted!! Great master suite with separate tub and shower. Laundry on upper level. Fourth BR and 3rd full bath on lower level. Two-car garage. Walk to Shops and minutes to Metro! Landlord will consider lease for 12-36 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have any available units?
3030 BARDEN OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have?
Some of 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
3030 BARDEN OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT pet-friendly?
No, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT offer parking?
Yes, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT offers parking.
Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have a pool?
No, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT does not have a pool.
Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 BARDEN OAKS CT has units with dishwashers.
