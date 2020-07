Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious three-level townhome located in the quiet neighborhood of Oakton is available now. This home features an attached garage, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, neutral carpet and paint throughout and private fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Centrally located close to metro and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. No pets.