Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE

2998 Steven Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2998 Steven Martin Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Just a short walk or drive 1/2 mile to Vienna Metro Station or take a bus from the bus stop at the end of the cul-de-sac. This beautiful home has so much to offer and has easy access to 66, 495, Tysons, and DC. Entertain guests in the large family room which leads to a large deck and private backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Freshly painted main level! Large master suite with his/her walk-in closets. Spacious finished basement with full bathroom, bonus room, and lots of storage options. You'll love living near the great shops and restaurants that Fairfax/Vienna have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have any available units?
2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
