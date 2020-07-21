2998 STEVEN MARTIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Just a short walk or drive 1/2 mile to Vienna Metro Station or take a bus from the bus stop at the end of the cul-de-sac. This beautiful home has so much to offer and has easy access to 66, 495, Tysons, and DC. Entertain guests in the large family room which leads to a large deck and private backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Freshly painted main level! Large master suite with his/her walk-in closets. Spacious finished basement with full bathroom, bonus room, and lots of storage options. You'll love living near the great shops and restaurants that Fairfax/Vienna have to offer.