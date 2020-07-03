2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Located in The Lofts at MetroWest, this Two-Level Brick Townhome Style Condo has it All & is Less than a Block Away from the Vienna Metro. The Main Entry Level offers Luxury Upgraded Engineered Hardwood Floors, 9' Ceilings, Upgraded Crown Molding, Custom Paint & Light Fixtures, Plus Recessed Lighting. The Kitchen is the Upgraded Gourmet Chef's Package, with Flat-Panel Espresso Cabinetry, Dovetail Full Extension Drawers, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, and Upgraded Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances. Garage Access, with Extra Storage, is just off of the Kitchen. The adjacent Dining & Living Rooms are flooded with Natural Light from the Windows Overlooking the Common Grounds. On the Upper Level, the Master Suite boasts an Expansive Walk-in Closet, Plush Carpeting & a Wall of Windows overlooking a Wooded View. Double Vanities & Spacious Shower complete the Master Bath. Two additional Generously sized Bedrooms share a Hall Bath. The Laundry Room Completes the Upper Level. This unit is a short distance to the Clubhouse & all the Amenities of the Community. The HOA fee includes water and sewer, common area maintenance, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Access to the Fairfax County Providence District Office & Community Center, with a Gym, is just around the corner. Steps away, the new MetroWest Town Center is being developed. Future lifestyle amenities will be very accessible. MetroWest is minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner & a convenient metro ride into DC.