All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE

2988 Rittenhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2988 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in The Lofts at MetroWest, this Two-Level Brick Townhome Style Condo has it All & is Less than a Block Away from the Vienna Metro. The Main Entry Level offers Luxury Upgraded Engineered Hardwood Floors, 9' Ceilings, Upgraded Crown Molding, Custom Paint & Light Fixtures, Plus Recessed Lighting. The Kitchen is the Upgraded Gourmet Chef's Package, with Flat-Panel Espresso Cabinetry, Dovetail Full Extension Drawers, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, and Upgraded Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances. Garage Access, with Extra Storage, is just off of the Kitchen. The adjacent Dining & Living Rooms are flooded with Natural Light from the Windows Overlooking the Common Grounds. On the Upper Level, the Master Suite boasts an Expansive Walk-in Closet, Plush Carpeting & a Wall of Windows overlooking a Wooded View. Double Vanities & Spacious Shower complete the Master Bath. Two additional Generously sized Bedrooms share a Hall Bath. The Laundry Room Completes the Upper Level. This unit is a short distance to the Clubhouse & all the Amenities of the Community. The HOA fee includes water and sewer, common area maintenance, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Access to the Fairfax County Providence District Office & Community Center, with a Gym, is just around the corner. Steps away, the new MetroWest Town Center is being developed. Future lifestyle amenities will be very accessible. MetroWest is minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner & a convenient metro ride into DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2988 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University