Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2961 CASHEL LANE

2961 Cashel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Cashel Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning colonial style brick townhouse in great condition in quiet neighborhood in Oakton/Vienna. Available for rent November 1, 2019. 3 bedrooms each with closet and ceiling fan, master with en-suite bathroom, 2,5 bathrooms. New kitchen with granite countertops matching the 42~ maple cabinets with soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lightning in kitchen, living, dining and master bedroom. Almost new hardwood floors run throughout the house. Noise isolation in walls. Updated bathrooms, new windows and sliding glass door, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a fenced backyard. Just one mile away from Vienna Metro Station and 200 yards from the next bus stop. Oakton High school 0.3 miles, Blake Lane dog park 0.5 miles. Fantastic track and soccer field facility open to the public to use on evenings and weekends at Oakton HS. Location! Location! Location! Pets case by case.COMMUTER INFORMATION:Bus Station 200 yards away, bus ride takes 9 minutes, busses leave every 30 minutes Travel times on Metro:Vienna to Ballston/Arlington ~ 15 minutesVienna to Virginia Square/Arlington ~ 17 minutesVienna to Rosslyn / Arlington ~ 23 minutesVienna to McPherson Square/Washington DC ~ 30 minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 CASHEL LANE have any available units?
2961 CASHEL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 CASHEL LANE have?
Some of 2961 CASHEL LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 CASHEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2961 CASHEL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 CASHEL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2961 CASHEL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2961 CASHEL LANE offer parking?
No, 2961 CASHEL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2961 CASHEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 CASHEL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 CASHEL LANE have a pool?
No, 2961 CASHEL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2961 CASHEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 2961 CASHEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 CASHEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 CASHEL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

