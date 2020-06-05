2961 CASHEL LANE

Amenities

Stunning colonial style brick townhouse in great condition in quiet neighborhood in Oakton/Vienna. Available for rent November 1, 2019. 3 bedrooms each with closet and ceiling fan, master with en-suite bathroom, 2,5 bathrooms. New kitchen with granite countertops matching the 42~ maple cabinets with soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lightning in kitchen, living, dining and master bedroom. Almost new hardwood floors run throughout the house. Noise isolation in walls. Updated bathrooms, new windows and sliding glass door, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a fenced backyard. Just one mile away from Vienna Metro Station and 200 yards from the next bus stop. Oakton High school 0.3 miles, Blake Lane dog park 0.5 miles. Fantastic track and soccer field facility open to the public to use on evenings and weekends at Oakton HS. Location! Location! Location! Pets case by case.COMMUTER INFORMATION:Bus Station 200 yards away, bus ride takes 9 minutes, busses leave every 30 minutes Travel times on Metro:Vienna to Ballston/Arlington ~ 15 minutesVienna to Virginia Square/Arlington ~ 17 minutesVienna to Rosslyn / Arlington ~ 23 minutesVienna to McPherson Square/Washington DC ~ 30 minutes