Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:31 AM

2953 WATERFORD COURT

2953 Waterford Court · (703) 278-9240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2953 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Available Immediately * Lovely ALL BRICK End Unit TH at end of cul de sac backing to Woods! Recently Remodeled * New Carpet & Fresh Paint * Updated Kitchen & Baths * Gleaming Hardwood Floors main lev * 3 finished levels * Big Rooms , Big Closets * Very Private Brick Patio * Two Reserved Parking Spaces right in front! Sought after Private Enclave of Brick Townhomes * community Tennis & Tot Lot * near Oakton Village Shops & Restaurants, Parks and bus. 1.1 mile to Vienna Subway. * Sorry, No Pets * Multi-Year lease a Plus * Seeking Qualified Applicants * for more info, contact listing agent or WJD Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have any available units?
2953 WATERFORD COURT has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have?
Some of 2953 WATERFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 WATERFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2953 WATERFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 WATERFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2953 WATERFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2953 WATERFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 WATERFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 2953 WATERFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2953 WATERFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 WATERFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 WATERFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
