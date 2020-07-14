2953 WATERFORD COURT

Amenities

Available Immediately * Lovely ALL BRICK End Unit TH at end of cul de sac backing to Woods! Recently Remodeled * New Carpet & Fresh Paint * Updated Kitchen & Baths * Gleaming Hardwood Floors main lev * 3 finished levels * Big Rooms , Big Closets * Very Private Brick Patio * Two Reserved Parking Spaces right in front! Sought after Private Enclave of Brick Townhomes * community Tennis & Tot Lot * near Oakton Village Shops & Restaurants, Parks and bus. 1.1 mile to Vienna Subway. * Sorry, No Pets * Multi-Year lease a Plus * Seeking Qualified Applicants * for more info, contact listing agent or WJD Property Management