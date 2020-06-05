All apartments in Oakton
Oakton, VA
2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ

2953 Oakborough Square · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Oakborough Square, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated three bedroom town home. Fresh paint throughout and flooring updates. Main level has hardwood in living room and dining room. Kitchen has new stainless appliances including a Kitchen-Aid oven and built-in microwave. Ground level has newly tiled family room with wood burning fireplace, half bath, and one car garage with additional fridge and shelving for storage. Upper level and stairs are newly carpeted and painted. Fenced back yard. Great location - blocks to shopping, across the street from Oakton Elementary. Come see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have any available units?
2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have?
Some of 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ currently offering any rent specials?
2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ pet-friendly?
No, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ offer parking?
Yes, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ offers parking.
Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have a pool?
No, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ does not have a pool.
Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have accessible units?
No, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ has units with dishwashers.
