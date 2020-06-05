2953 OAKBOROUGH SQ

Amenities

Beautifully renovated three bedroom town home. Fresh paint throughout and flooring updates. Main level has hardwood in living room and dining room. Kitchen has new stainless appliances including a Kitchen-Aid oven and built-in microwave. Ground level has newly tiled family room with wood burning fireplace, half bath, and one car garage with additional fridge and shelving for storage. Upper level and stairs are newly carpeted and painted. Fenced back yard. Great location - blocks to shopping, across the street from Oakton Elementary. Come see it for yourself!