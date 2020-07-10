All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

2950 FINSBURY PLACE

2950 Finsbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Finsbury Place, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
COMMUTERS DREAM! 3 Bedrooms-2.5 Bathroom + Office luxury townhouse living in sought after Metro West community surrounded by restaurants, shops, gyms, grocery stores, upcoming "Scout on the Circle" Development, and more! Home boasts an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, upgraded stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout main level, modern recessed lighting and 2nd floor laundry. Tall ceilings and large windows flood this house with light. HOA fee includes water and sewer, common area maintenance, lawn maintenance, and snow and trash removal. Tenants have access to the Fairfax County Providence Community Center with a free gym, basketball courts and other great amenities. MetroWest is just minutes to the Vienna Metro, near instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28. Minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner. This home has it all. A must see as it won't last long! Pets welcome on a Case by Case. Home will be available 7/1 - Longer lease option available. $60 application fee/adult over age of 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have any available units?
2950 FINSBURY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have?
Some of 2950 FINSBURY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 FINSBURY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2950 FINSBURY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 FINSBURY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE offer parking?
No, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have a pool?
No, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 FINSBURY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 FINSBURY PLACE has units with dishwashers.

