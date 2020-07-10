2950 FINSBURY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym

COMMUTERS DREAM! 3 Bedrooms-2.5 Bathroom + Office luxury townhouse living in sought after Metro West community surrounded by restaurants, shops, gyms, grocery stores, upcoming "Scout on the Circle" Development, and more! Home boasts an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, upgraded stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout main level, modern recessed lighting and 2nd floor laundry. Tall ceilings and large windows flood this house with light. HOA fee includes water and sewer, common area maintenance, lawn maintenance, and snow and trash removal. Tenants have access to the Fairfax County Providence Community Center with a free gym, basketball courts and other great amenities. MetroWest is just minutes to the Vienna Metro, near instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28. Minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner. This home has it all. A must see as it won't last long! Pets welcome on a Case by Case. Home will be available 7/1 - Longer lease option available. $60 application fee/adult over age of 18