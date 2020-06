Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Country cottage in excellent condition on a picturesque lot just 1 mile from the Vienna Metro. Plenty of parking in the driveway and additional street parking. This is a one of a kind. Beautiful 3 bed, 1.5 bath cottage built in 1910 and wonderfully maintained. New kitchen appliance package. Price includes lawn mowing and leaf removal. Must see!