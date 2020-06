2945 GRAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

STATELY HOME IN OAKTON NEAR METRO , ROUTE 66 and 123** 7100 SF WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE AND GRAND FOYER WITH DOUBLE FRONT DOORS* LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM* TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM W/STONE FIREPLACE* LIBRARY W/BUILT-INS* GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST AREA* EXPANSIVE MASTER SUITE W/SITTING ROOM & LUXURY BATH* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ WALK OUT FIREPLACE, WET BAR, BONUS ROOM & FULL BATH* (MOTHER IN LAW APT.) TWO PRIVATE STONE PATIOS SURROUNDED BY TREES & SHRUBS W/ FOUNTAINS & POND * SURROUND SOUND*. Trash Pickup and Lawn Service included in rent(lawn service includes trimming/mulching of shrubs & raking of leaves)*