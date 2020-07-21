Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2909 Langholm Pl. Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Vienna - Beautiful open floor plan with high ceilings and tons of space. Main level with formal dining room, den/office, and living room and family room, both with fireplaces. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Kitchen open to family room with doors to large deck. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and fireplace. Three more large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Big huge basement with bathroom and lots of space. Tenant pays ALL UTILITES. Please call Property Specialists to schedule a time to view this home 703-525-7010.



(RLNE5018768)