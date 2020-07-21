All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2909 Langholm Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2909 Langholm Pl.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2909 Langholm Pl.

2909 Langholm Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2909 Langholm Place, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2909 Langholm Pl. Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Vienna - Beautiful open floor plan with high ceilings and tons of space. Main level with formal dining room, den/office, and living room and family room, both with fireplaces. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Kitchen open to family room with doors to large deck. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and fireplace. Three more large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Big huge basement with bathroom and lots of space. Tenant pays ALL UTILITES. Please call Property Specialists to schedule a time to view this home 703-525-7010.

(RLNE5018768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Langholm Pl. have any available units?
2909 Langholm Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Langholm Pl. have?
Some of 2909 Langholm Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Langholm Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Langholm Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Langholm Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Langholm Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Langholm Pl. offer parking?
No, 2909 Langholm Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Langholm Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Langholm Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Langholm Pl. have a pool?
No, 2909 Langholm Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Langholm Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2909 Langholm Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Langholm Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Langholm Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOakton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University