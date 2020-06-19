2905 GRETNA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

FOR LEASE ONLY: Occupancy April 1st. Spacious colonial minutes from Vienna Metro & 66. Unique corner lot located between 2 cul-de-sacs. Private fenced yard that backs to common land. Largest model in neighborhood & has a walk-out basement! Large 1st Floor MBR (17x13): luxury Fabrica carpet, lots of closet space with cherry wood custom-made closets, over-sized bathrm with jetted bathtub & separate shower, laundry chute to washer/dryer on lower level. Main Level: Grand 2-story foyer, large liv. rm with over-sized window, lots of natural light, hardwood floors & custom shades in liv. rm & din. rm, upgraded with crown molding, chair railing, shadow boxes, French patio doors. Family rm adjacent to kitchen with gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry, extra refrigerator in the 2-car garage. Upper Level: 3 large bedrms, luxury Fabrica cream-colored, wall-to-wall carpeting & Pella between-the-glass shades. Large bedrm (17x14) with Jack & Jill bathrm. Adjoining bedrm has separate large storage rm & walk-in closet. Third bedrm has lots of natural light & private bathrm. Custom Finished Lower Level: Wide walk-out with wrought iron steps & railing, tumbled marble floors, upgraded full bath, office/den with over-sized French doors, large closet plus storage custom vanity & sink outside office, large ceiling fan with built in heating element for cozy recreational space in the winter, luxury Fabrica carpet in media room, wired for Surround Sound, great for entertaining, extra storage space in the laundry rm. HOA Fee paid by Landlord!