Oakton, VA
2905 GRETNA PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 GRETNA PLACE

2905 Gretna Place · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Gretna Place, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
FOR LEASE ONLY: Occupancy April 1st. Spacious colonial minutes from Vienna Metro & 66. Unique corner lot located between 2 cul-de-sacs. Private fenced yard that backs to common land. Largest model in neighborhood & has a walk-out basement! Large 1st Floor MBR (17x13): luxury Fabrica carpet, lots of closet space with cherry wood custom-made closets, over-sized bathrm with jetted bathtub & separate shower, laundry chute to washer/dryer on lower level. Main Level: Grand 2-story foyer, large liv. rm with over-sized window, lots of natural light, hardwood floors & custom shades in liv. rm & din. rm, upgraded with crown molding, chair railing, shadow boxes, French patio doors. Family rm adjacent to kitchen with gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry, extra refrigerator in the 2-car garage. Upper Level: 3 large bedrms, luxury Fabrica cream-colored, wall-to-wall carpeting & Pella between-the-glass shades. Large bedrm (17x14) with Jack & Jill bathrm. Adjoining bedrm has separate large storage rm & walk-in closet. Third bedrm has lots of natural light & private bathrm. Custom Finished Lower Level: Wide walk-out with wrought iron steps & railing, tumbled marble floors, upgraded full bath, office/den with over-sized French doors, large closet plus storage custom vanity & sink outside office, large ceiling fan with built in heating element for cozy recreational space in the winter, luxury Fabrica carpet in media room, wired for Surround Sound, great for entertaining, extra storage space in the laundry rm. HOA Fee paid by Landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have any available units?
2905 GRETNA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have?
Some of 2905 GRETNA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 GRETNA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2905 GRETNA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 GRETNA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2905 GRETNA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2905 GRETNA PLACE offers parking.
Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 GRETNA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have a pool?
No, 2905 GRETNA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2905 GRETNA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 GRETNA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 GRETNA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
