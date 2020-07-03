All apartments in Oakton
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

2905 BLEEKER STREET

2905 Bleeker Street · (703) 564-4000
Location

2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances. Hardwood floors thru out & upgraded master bathroom w/ walk-in closet & sitting room- perfect for an office. Full size, side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. 2 tandem parking spaces. Ready for move-in! Longer Term Lease Preferred- 2 years or longer. No smokers or pets- no exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have any available units?
2905 BLEEKER STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have?
Some of 2905 BLEEKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 BLEEKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2905 BLEEKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 BLEEKER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 BLEEKER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2905 BLEEKER STREET offers parking.
Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 BLEEKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have a pool?
No, 2905 BLEEKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2905 BLEEKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 BLEEKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 BLEEKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
