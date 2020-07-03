2905 BLEEKER STREET

Amenities
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances. Hardwood floors thru out & upgraded master bathroom w/ walk-in closet & sitting room- perfect for an office. Full size, side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. 2 tandem parking spaces. Ready for move-in! Longer Term Lease Preferred- 2 years or longer. No smokers or pets- no exceptions!