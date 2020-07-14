2831 ROESH WAY

Amenities

Open House 1/27 from 1-3pm** LOCATION LOCATION* LESS THAN 3min WALK TO VIENNA METRO!* 3BR, 3.5BA, 3 finished levels, End-Unit TH! Bright and open kitchen with sunny breakfast area. Walk-out to spacious deck from family room, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath in basement, and more! Very commuter friendly! *No smoking and no pets*$50 application fee (non-refundable) per adult applicant, 3 consecutive paystubs, W2's, copy of identification, and references required with all applications.