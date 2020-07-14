All apartments in Oakton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2831 ROESH WAY

2831 Roesh Way · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Roesh Way, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Open House 1/27 from 1-3pm** LOCATION LOCATION* LESS THAN 3min WALK TO VIENNA METRO!* 3BR, 3.5BA, 3 finished levels, End-Unit TH! Bright and open kitchen with sunny breakfast area. Walk-out to spacious deck from family room, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath in basement, and more! Very commuter friendly! *No smoking and no pets*$50 application fee (non-refundable) per adult applicant, 3 consecutive paystubs, W2's, copy of identification, and references required with all applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 ROESH WAY have any available units?
2831 ROESH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 ROESH WAY have?
Some of 2831 ROESH WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 ROESH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2831 ROESH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 ROESH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2831 ROESH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2831 ROESH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2831 ROESH WAY offers parking.
Does 2831 ROESH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 ROESH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 ROESH WAY have a pool?
No, 2831 ROESH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2831 ROESH WAY have accessible units?
No, 2831 ROESH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 ROESH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 ROESH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
