2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Vienna Metro Location**3 Level, 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in excellent condition*Hardwoods on the Main level with granite counter-tops & stainless appliances in the eat-in Kitchen*Separate Dining room*Living Room with walk-out to Deck with stairs to fenced yard*All 3 Bedrooms on upper level*Master bath has Vanity & walk-in closet*Lower Level Laundry & Bath & Game room with brick fireplace*Lots of daylight* 2 assigned parking places*Convenient to Nottaway Park and commuter routes*No smoking*No Pets