Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE

2704 Shawn Leigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Shawn Leigh Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Vienna Metro Location**3 Level, 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in excellent condition*Hardwoods on the Main level with granite counter-tops & stainless appliances in the eat-in Kitchen*Separate Dining room*Living Room with walk-out to Deck with stairs to fenced yard*All 3 Bedrooms on upper level*Master bath has Vanity & walk-in closet*Lower Level Laundry & Bath & Game room with brick fireplace*Lots of daylight* 2 assigned parking places*Convenient to Nottaway Park and commuter routes*No smoking*No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have any available units?
2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have?
Some of 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 SHAWN LEIGH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
