Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2689 GLENGYLE DR #33

2689 Glengyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2689 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Bright, spacious and beautiful two level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. Freshly painted and completely renovated with new white kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops, new appliances, new vinyl wood plank flooring main level, new carpet upper level, new bathrooms and new heating system! Lovely neighborhood with community pool and playground. Reserved parking space. Walking distance to Vienna Metro, shopping, restaurants, and nearby schools. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric and renters insurance. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have any available units?
2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have?
Some of 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 currently offering any rent specials?
2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 pet-friendly?
No, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 offer parking?
Yes, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 offers parking.
Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have a pool?
Yes, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 has a pool.
Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have accessible units?
No, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2689 GLENGYLE DR #33 has units with dishwashers.
