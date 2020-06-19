2689 GLENGYLE DR #33

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Bright, spacious and beautiful two level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. Freshly painted and completely renovated with new white kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops, new appliances, new vinyl wood plank flooring main level, new carpet upper level, new bathrooms and new heating system! Lovely neighborhood with community pool and playground. Reserved parking space. Walking distance to Vienna Metro, shopping, restaurants, and nearby schools. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric and renters insurance. No pets.