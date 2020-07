Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ice maker

Lovely, immaculate home in Oakton HS pyramid. Newly renovated one year ago including: THREE renovated bathrooms, new kitchen counters and appliances, fresh interior paint, new carpet, new laminate flooring and more. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2 car oversized garage. Beautiful lot on cul de sac. Pets case by case. Good credit a must! No more than two incomes to qualify.