2570 WILD OLIVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sunny and Bright Beautifully updated home in the heart of Vienna. 4 Bedrooms and 2 bath upper level . Basement has walkout level with one bedroom , one full bath with large sitting area great for in-laws.Updated Kitchen and most of the bathrooms . Wood floor on two levels. It has nice Double Deck from the main level leading to a private large fenced backyard. Close to all major routes and all the restaurants and attractions that Vienna can offer. Close to Tysons and easy exit to Route 66, Route 50 and Lee highway . Bus top and minutes to Vienna Metro station.The house could be rented furnished for $4,000 /month.