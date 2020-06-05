All apartments in Oakton
2570 WILD OLIVE COURT
2570 WILD OLIVE COURT

2570 Wild Olive Court · No Longer Available
Location

2570 Wild Olive Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sunny and Bright Beautifully updated home in the heart of Vienna. 4 Bedrooms and 2 bath upper level . Basement has walkout level with one bedroom , one full bath with large sitting area great for in-laws.Updated Kitchen and most of the bathrooms . Wood floor on two levels. It has nice Double Deck from the main level leading to a private large fenced backyard. Close to all major routes and all the restaurants and attractions that Vienna can offer. Close to Tysons and easy exit to Route 66, Route 50 and Lee highway . Bus top and minutes to Vienna Metro station.The house could be rented furnished for $4,000 /month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have any available units?
2570 WILD OLIVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have?
Some of 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2570 WILD OLIVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT offer parking?
No, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have a pool?
No, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2570 WILD OLIVE COURT has units with dishwashers.

