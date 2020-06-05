2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation. New Driveway, Retaining Wall and Raised Deck. Incredibly Luxurious Spa like Master Bath and a Walk-in Closet to Die For! Main level is so spacious and perfect for entertaining. 4 bedrooms upstairs and huge basement with full bath complete this perfect home! You can't beat the location. Right next to the park and convenient to Dunn Loring and Vienna Metros, Dulles Airport, Tyson's Corner and Rt. 66.