Oakton, VA
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:37 PM

2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE

2235 Abbotsford Drive · (703) 858-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation. New Driveway, Retaining Wall and Raised Deck. Incredibly Luxurious Spa like Master Bath and a Walk-in Closet to Die For! Main level is so spacious and perfect for entertaining. 4 bedrooms upstairs and huge basement with full bath complete this perfect home! You can't beat the location. Right next to the park and convenient to Dunn Loring and Vienna Metros, Dulles Airport, Tyson's Corner and Rt. 66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
