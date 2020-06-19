All apartments in Oakton
2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD
2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD

2046 Hunter Mill Road · No Longer Available
2046 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA 22181

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 2/18/2020! Location, location, location! 2 level single family home with attached garage and detached garage. Huge wooded lot. Wood floors throughout most of main level. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main level. Huge rec room with wood burning stove, bonus room and full bath on lower level. Freshly painted. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 and Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have any available units?
2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have?
Some of 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.

