2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 2/18/2020! Location, location, location! 2 level single family home with attached garage and detached garage. Huge wooded lot. Wood floors throughout most of main level. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main level. Huge rec room with wood burning stove, bonus room and full bath on lower level. Freshly painted. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 and Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.