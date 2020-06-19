2046 HUNTER MILL ROAD

Amenities
Available 2/18/2020! Location, location, location! 2 level single family home with attached garage and detached garage. Huge wooded lot. Wood floors throughout most of main level. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main level. Huge rec room with wood burning stove, bonus room and full bath on lower level. Freshly painted. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 and Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.