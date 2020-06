Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Vacant and ready for you to move into by the holidays--3BR/2.55BA 3Lvl TH in great location near metro, on bus route, close to I66, restaurants & shopping. Large kitchen with eating space and a separate dining room. Large living room. Spacious rec room with fireplace and walk out to patio. Freshly painted. House to be painted before tenant moves in.