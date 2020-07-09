10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE

Amenities

New kitchen cabinets, new granite counter top, new stainless steel stove, new stainless steel dishwasher. Experience your new beginnings in this three level brick townhouse with many upgrades. Kitchen with space for table and chairs. Step down into living room from separate dining room. Entry to upgraded deck from living room. Lower level family room has a fireplace to cozy up to on a cold evening as well as a wet bar and walkout to the fenced back yard. Master bedroom whole width of house with separate bath. Fresh paint, new vanities, newer wall to wall carpeting, new deck, and ceramic tile floor in eat-in kitchen. Catch bus to Vienna metro for $1.00. Water and trash included in rent!