Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE

10305 Bushman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New kitchen cabinets, new granite counter top, new stainless steel stove, new stainless steel dishwasher. Experience your new beginnings in this three level brick townhouse with many upgrades. Kitchen with space for table and chairs. Step down into living room from separate dining room. Entry to upgraded deck from living room. Lower level family room has a fireplace to cozy up to on a cold evening as well as a wet bar and walkout to the fenced back yard. Master bedroom whole width of house with separate bath. Fresh paint, new vanities, newer wall to wall carpeting, new deck, and ceramic tile floor in eat-in kitchen. Catch bus to Vienna metro for $1.00. Water and trash included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have any available units?
10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 BUSHMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

