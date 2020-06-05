All apartments in Oakton
10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT

10304 Cherry Blossom Court · No Longer Available
Location

10304 Cherry Blossom Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious home with open floor plan is ready to move into w/style! SS appliances, quartz counters, ceramic tile, hardwood floors. 200+ sqft of finished space in basement. A fenced deck and garden area backs to natural space. New MBa 2017, HVAC 2016, New Roof 2015. Bay windows in master, over-sized kitchen windows, 2 sliding doors to deck lets the sunshine flow. Convenient location that's in a quite area w/com. pool and tennis. Loads of other community spaces and activities, close by- driving range, miniature golf, Rec center, and more. Oakton HS, Thoreau MS, Oakton ES. Close to Vienna Metro and bus. Open House Sunday

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have any available units?
10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have?
Some of 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT currently offering any rent specials?
10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT pet-friendly?
No, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT offer parking?
Yes, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT offers parking.
Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have a pool?
Yes, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT has a pool.
Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have accessible units?
No, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT has units with dishwashers.

