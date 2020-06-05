10304 CHERRY BLOSSOM CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious home with open floor plan is ready to move into w/style! SS appliances, quartz counters, ceramic tile, hardwood floors. 200+ sqft of finished space in basement. A fenced deck and garden area backs to natural space. New MBa 2017, HVAC 2016, New Roof 2015. Bay windows in master, over-sized kitchen windows, 2 sliding doors to deck lets the sunshine flow. Convenient location that's in a quite area w/com. pool and tennis. Loads of other community spaces and activities, close by- driving range, miniature golf, Rec center, and more. Oakton HS, Thoreau MS, Oakton ES. Close to Vienna Metro and bus. Open House Sunday