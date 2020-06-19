10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE

Amenities

Spacious second story, 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Oakton. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym/spa and dog park. You will love the open concept living. Large living room boasts a wood burning fireplace and is open to both the light filled sunroom and the welcoming dining room. The sunroom makes a perfect office area or peaceful sitting area. Good sized kitchen with a bar counter that is perfect for sitting. Large private balcony that faces the tree line. Easy access to 66, 123, Vienna Metro GMU.To apply please complete the application. https://apply.link/2WXo0bP