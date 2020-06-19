All apartments in Oakton
10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE

10302 Appalachian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10302 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Spacious second story, 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Oakton. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym/spa and dog park. You will love the open concept living. Large living room boasts a wood burning fireplace and is open to both the light filled sunroom and the welcoming dining room. The sunroom makes a perfect office area or peaceful sitting area. Good sized kitchen with a bar counter that is perfect for sitting. Large private balcony that faces the tree line. Easy access to 66, 123, Vienna Metro GMU.To apply please complete the application. https://apply.link/2WXo0bP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have any available units?
10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10302 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
