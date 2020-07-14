10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath corner townhouse with lots of natural light in the heart of Oakton, VA. With a full brick exterior, this townhouse offers generously sized bedrooms, gleaming high quality hard wood flooring, newly carpeted finished basement with utility room, updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, and ample storage. Walk out on a lovely deck from the eat-in-kitchen, leading to a slated patio to cultivate your passion for gardening, or simply to soak in the sun. Tucked in a wonderful, family friendly neighborhood off Rt. 123, the location offers easy access to major highways (both I-66, Rt. 50 are within 2 miles) and excellent commuting options from the Vienna metro station (also within 2 miles), while shielded from high traffic patterns typical of major roads. Located in the highly sought after Oakton school district.