Oakton, VA
10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT
Last updated July 8 2020 at 1:10 PM

10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT

10301 Cherry View Court · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Cherry View Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath corner townhouse with lots of natural light in the heart of Oakton, VA. With a full brick exterior, this townhouse offers generously sized bedrooms, gleaming high quality hard wood flooring, newly carpeted finished basement with utility room, updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, and ample storage. Walk out on a lovely deck from the eat-in-kitchen, leading to a slated patio to cultivate your passion for gardening, or simply to soak in the sun. Tucked in a wonderful, family friendly neighborhood off Rt. 123, the location offers easy access to major highways (both I-66, Rt. 50 are within 2 miles) and excellent commuting options from the Vienna metro station (also within 2 miles), while shielded from high traffic patterns typical of major roads. Located in the highly sought after Oakton school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Some of 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
No, 10301 CHERRY VIEW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
