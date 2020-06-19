All apartments in Oakton
10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE

10300 Appalachian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10300 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit in a prime location in Oakton. Carpeted throughout except for bath and Kitchen which is updated and offers granite counter tops with nice cabinetry and electric appliances; mosaic tile flooring as well as in the foyer. Master Bedroom includes a Walk-in closet with custom built organizers and shelves. Also features a balcony and fireplace. Washer & Dryer in unit. Other great amenities are the Spa Fitness center & Pool. Close to shopping/restaurants and great for commuting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have any available units?
10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

