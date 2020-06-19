10300 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit in a prime location in Oakton. Carpeted throughout except for bath and Kitchen which is updated and offers granite counter tops with nice cabinetry and electric appliances; mosaic tile flooring as well as in the foyer. Master Bedroom includes a Walk-in closet with custom built organizers and shelves. Also features a balcony and fireplace. Washer & Dryer in unit. Other great amenities are the Spa Fitness center & Pool. Close to shopping/restaurants and great for commuting!