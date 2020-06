Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

TERRIFIC TOP FLOOR 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN OAKTON. FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION WITH METRO CONNECTOR BUS STOP AT END OF THE BLOCK. VERY NEAR VIENNA METRO. SUNROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN =PRIVATE BATH. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ROOM. ***NO MORE THAN 2-INCOMES TO QUALIFY****NO SMOKING.*****PETS CASE BY CASE