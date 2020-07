10123 TURNBERRY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

*** PROPERTY WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND PAINTED. *** NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED ON UPPER LEVEL AND THE STAIRWAY. SPACIOUS, OPEN ALL BRICK 3 LVL TH. NEW GOURMET GRANITE KITCHEN, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & SEP DR, HARDWD ON MAIN & LL, ALL NEW WINDOWS, LARGE MBR SUITE W/SEP SHOWER & TUB, 3 BRS ON UPPER LEVEL, 2 FPS, FULLY FIN WALK-OUT LL HAS 4TH BR AND FULL BATH, LARGE RR LEADING TO BRICK PATIO, LOTS OF STORAGE. FENCED REAR! COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS. MINS TO I-66, VIENNA METRO & TYSONS.