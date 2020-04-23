All apartments in Oak Grove
45986 Iron Oak

45986 Iron Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45986 Iron Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Like New Townhome (3.5 years old). Great Location. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.
Townhome includes special features such as a mini-suite (4th bedroom) in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets. Beautiful deck off main level. Nice yard with open space! Open Floor Plan with wood flooring. Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island! Pets: Ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45986 Iron Oak have any available units?
45986 Iron Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 45986 Iron Oak have?
Some of 45986 Iron Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45986 Iron Oak currently offering any rent specials?
45986 Iron Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45986 Iron Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 45986 Iron Oak is pet friendly.
Does 45986 Iron Oak offer parking?
Yes, 45986 Iron Oak offers parking.
Does 45986 Iron Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45986 Iron Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45986 Iron Oak have a pool?
No, 45986 Iron Oak does not have a pool.
Does 45986 Iron Oak have accessible units?
No, 45986 Iron Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 45986 Iron Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45986 Iron Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 45986 Iron Oak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45986 Iron Oak has units with air conditioning.
