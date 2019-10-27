All apartments in Oak Grove
23080 FONTWELL SQUARE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

23080 FONTWELL SQUARE

23080 Fontwell Square · No Longer Available
Location

23080 Fontwell Square, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have any available units?
23080 FONTWELL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have?
Some of 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23080 FONTWELL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE offer parking?
No, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23080 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

